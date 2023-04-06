My mum’s death made me who I’m today — BBNaija Saga

By Precious Osadebe

Big Brother Naija star Saga has revealed how the death of his mum made him the lover boy he is today.

In an interview with media personality Chude on Thursday, Saga claimed the death of his mum left a negative impact on his relationship with his father because they had both grown to be quite devoted to her.

He revealed that his appearance at the BBNaija house led to him bonding well with his dad.

He said, “I was mummy’s boy, complete. My mum used to come to school every weekend. She died when I was in the final year.

“I was proper mummy’s boy. If my dad doesn’t go out with her, I’d go out with her like her husband, I’d wear her husband’s clothes.

“When she left, she gave me the opportunity to be my own man.

“My father and I had to first fight because my mum occupied all the space in my heart. My dad was also good to us, but she was just there 100%. So it left a very huge vacuum.

“My dad lost his love, I lost my mother so both of us were just kinda going mad.

“So it really made me be my own man because I had to find my feet, then I started becoming more independent, so my dad could now see me more, he was seeing me being myself.

“The relationship was getting better, then when I now went for big brother, where he watched me, that really cemented the relationship.

“Since I came out, we have barely fought, we are always gisting because for the very first time as he sat down and watch me.”