My last moments with mum — Morenike Taire

…as children lunch foundation in her memory

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Woman Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Mrs Morenike Taire, has said that her mother, the late Mrs Modesola Bassir, would be greatly missed for her constant prayers and love, adding that she would not forget the motherly role she played in her life.

She spoke in Ibadan on Thursday, during the unavailing of an educational foundation, as part of ways of preserving the legacy of her late mother, who died recently at the age of 77.

She revealed that her last moment with her mum was sadly in the hospital, adding that her death left her in a bad mood.

Mrs Taire said she was consoled by the fact that she lived a good life, pointing out that she and other siblings would ensure that she was greatly immortalised.

Speaking further, Taire said: “My mother was such a caring and nice person, she’s irreplaceable.”

“I cannot start talking about how she was to me; she was a very unusual person to me, she was more like a friend, somebody that was so constant like a rock.”

“One of the most consistent, one of the most reliable people that you can ever meet. She always tried to give something. She would always think of what to give more.”

“If you give to her before she holds it, she is already thinking of who to give that thing to; that’s who my mother was. I just pray in my lifetime, I can attain the lifestyle she lived.”

Recalling her last moment with her mum, Mrs Taire said, her mother was always encouraging her to take life easy and treat issues with the fear of God, saying: “My last moment with my mum was sadly in the hospital. She was in a coma.”

Also extolling the viruses of his late mum, the elder brother to Mrs Taire, Mr Dimeji Bassir said: “People like my late mum are rare. A lot of people say that.”

“I did not say that about my late father for instance. Yes, he was a good man, but like my mother are rare.”

“She lived a selfless life, that’s number one, the second part of it is that this was a woman who has convidence in herself. You will never see her raise her voice or have strife with anybody.”

“She was just so committed to the life of peace. She epitomised it. She was a rare gold. Even when you offended her, she doesn’t late out the laugh you deserve, because you have offended her, instead she will draw you closer.”

Speaking on the foundation, Mr Bassir said: “It is my distinct honour to introduce the Modesola Bassir Educational Foundation (MBEF), a non-profit organization established in 2023 to continue the legacy of Mrs Modesola Bassir of blessed memory, her lifelong commitment to education, and the sustainable development of human capacity within communities in Nigeria.”

“At MBEF, we envision a society where every child has access to educational opportunities that will enable them be competitive with any of their peers globally.”

“It is not news that a sound education helps create strong leaders and stable communities.”

“Gentlemen, it is worthy of note that Modesola Bassir was a child of circumstances. Born on the 2nd of September, 1945 in her hometown of Okitipupa, Ondo state, her late father though a man of means, was an unfettered goldsmith who however saw the advantages of education, even for his girl child.”

“After primary school education in the local Methodist School, the young Modesola proceeded to the prestigious Queens College, Lagos, before graduating from the University of Ibadan, where she was a scholar. She was the first female university graduate in her hometown and surrounding villages and towns.”

“She married the Biochemistry legend, Professor Olumbe Bassir, then taught a generation of boys at the prestigious Government College, Ibadan, GCI, where she helped to mould the next generation of fine professionals.”

“At Cadbury Nigeria Limited (now PLC), she continued to train the nation’s finest professionals until retirement in 1995, as the Head of Manpower Development.”

“Even then, she continued to mould professionals in a private capacity as a Management Consultant, training personnel from a diverse range of organisations from across the country.”

“The MBEF was established with the objectives of embarking on socially responsible, impact-driven initiatives and projects, underpinned by sustainability, with the aim of fostering the educational and socio-economic development of select, indigent students in the society.”

“Developing the next generation of future leaders by providing critical mentorship, empowerment and developmental opportunities to the youth.”

“While the Olumbe Bassir family is fully committed to this Charter, it is open to welcoming donors from individuals to corporate organisations, governments as well as more established non-profits alike, to help us raise the funds needed to actualise the foundation’s objectives.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, a partnership with MBEF shall help make the difference for children, their families and the community at large.”

“We look forward to enjoying your goodwill as we work together towards raising educational standards in our mutual communities,” he said.