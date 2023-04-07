“My jewel, I will miss you forever’, Pasuma loses mum

Adijat Kuburat, mother of Wasiu Alabi, the Fuji singer popularly known as Pasuma, has passed away.

The singer made this known in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday evening.

The indigenous singer shared in the post a picture he took with his mum.

He said that ‘words fail him’ while praying that she ‘watches over me from heaven’.

“My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven,” Pasuma wrote.

Condolences have since come in order for the singer with fans and colleagues sympathizing with Pasuma over the demise of his mother.