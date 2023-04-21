My fiancée influenced my career growth – Sabinus

Popular Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Sabinus, has revealed that his fiancée, Ciana influenced his career breakthrough.

The skitmaker disclosed this during a recent question-and-answer session with his fans on his Instagram page.

A curious fan had asked who inspired him to move from his base in Port Harcourt to Lagos for greener pastures.

“Who gave you the idea of going to Lagos to hustle and what year,” the fan asked.

In response, Sabinus said that his fiancée, Ciana, had given him the idea.