My dream is to be a Global Artist – Singer, Kayode

By Ayo Onikoyi

Oyetoro Marvellous Oluwakayode, popularly known as ‘Kayode’ has said that his dream as a music artist from Lagos Nigeria is to go global.

Music has the power to transcend borders and bring people together from all over the world. It is no surprise that many artists aspire to be global artists and reach a wider audience. One such artist is Kayode.

Kayode says that he has always been fascinated by the power of music to inspire and connect people, and his dream is to become a global artist who can spread positive vibes and emotions through his music.

“One of my major goals as an artist is to see my music bring cultures together,” He says, adding; “I want to see my music reach places that are beyond my imagination. I want to be on a global stage and see a crowd so diverse united by one sound. I think about it all the time.”

Kayode remains focused on his goals. He knows that the journey to becoming a global artist is a long one, but he is willing to put in the work and make the sacrifices necessary to achieve his dream. For him, music is not just a means of fame or fortune, but a way to connect with people and make a positive impact on the world.

In conclusion, Kayode is a talented and passionate music artist who is determined to make his mark on the global music scene. His dedication, hard work, and unique style have earned him a growing fan base and the respect of his peers.

As he continues on his journey, we can expect to see more great things from him and his music in the years to come.