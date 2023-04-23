•‘Today’s fathers need a curriculum’

By Adetutu Audu

Akinola Akinropo is a family coach. Lead researcher at ParenMark School of Parenting, Akinropo is a passionate catalyst for change who has the mandate to increase the quality of parenting and the methodology of nurturing African children as well as families into greatness while maximizing their full potentials. In this interview, the author of ‘Daddy where are you?’ reveals why fathers are failing and need a curriculum. Excerpts:

Fatherhood today seems to be a daunting task. Why do you think this is so?

Fatherhood can be an art or a science. There should be a school of fatherhood. Kenya has a university of fatherhood because they know the negligence that they have faced through the waywardness of their children and they carried out an assessment that pointed out the fact that these guys were not properly raised. They saw that was lacking and made sure that before you go into marriage, please go through the fatherhood university. It’s subtle; they have not really enforced it. You get a certificate that is provincial, meaning that if you come out of that place and you go back to your house misbehaving, they will withdraw the certificate from you, and blacklist you. That has put the men in Kenya in check. We may not have the capacity to start a fatherhood university now but we have the capacity to start the fatherhood online course.

I have been married for 20 years and I started preparing myself for the daunting task of fatherhood a year before I got married. Even though it was at a lower level, a lot of things that I put to use, knowledge, and avoidable and unavoidable mistakes that I fell into during the past 21 years are the things that I put together to create the curriculum. We run a parenting school, ParenMark and we have online classes for fathers. It is about having a curriculum that benchmarks your activities every day. There are some churches and organizations that are buying into the idea of creating a curriculum for them and it would continue to happen. So, we created a school. We have factored it in and that is why we talk about assessment. Even our courses have assessments before any student attempts them. In a class, you would see the variation in scores and from there we put it in perspective. The course outline is generic but the application is not generic. So, what we tell them is how you can make use of what you’ve learned in your day-to-day fatherhood journey. As a father, you are a seed handler. For instance, when a farmer cultivates the land, you have maize, beans, cassava, and other seeds. The amount of nurturing that you give them (beans, maize, cassava, or yam) would be different. So, we tell people that children are not the same. That is why we run psychometric tests for intending couples. It is important to know the personality trait of your spouse before you marry. Also, knowing your personality trait is not an excuse to bully your spouse. Your personality trait is not definitive, it is descriptive. We have a template but that template is not generic. It is not cast in stone, you have to apply it. We have a project and in that project, we would say go home and we will create a family constitution for you. So, the family constitution I created with my coach, for my home, differs from what other participants created. There is no one size fits, but any method you want to use at all must be with the concerted effort of everybody in the house. You will also review from time; the purpose is to raise a wholesome and adjusted family.

But some family starts off nicely but deviates because of some pressures. At that point, what should be done even with a constitution in place?

When pressure comes up the husband deviates to alcohol, the wife too takes solace in her friends and the whole house is not catered for. One of those things that we tell participants to do is to have all-encompassing training. There is an aspect of emotional intelligence in fatherhood training in the online course. Again, we try to create family values. This is so critical and what that means is that if they crush me, they would still see anger in me. I have not dealt with anger issues. I am on a journey to rediscover myself. The awareness there is to know that this thing you have done, you are not supposed to do it and you call yourself back. Once in a while fathers would fall into shouting bouts or slapping their children. It is wrong but the way we have been brought up, subconsciously we do it. Those things will always come but the perfect thing for you is to call yourself to order. If I am engaging my son, the boy would just say ha, the coach is vibrating. Immediately he says I would say my friend would you keep quiet? That is part of the vulnerability; we have to be open to ourselves. But the manual is to put us in check.

Who are your targets?

Our message is for everybody, including the singles. And that is why in our class you won’t see us using Bible passages. If I would use a Bible passage at all, I have to ask for their permission. What I would use is not something that is discriminatory. It is not something that would put other people in jeopardy or think less of their religion. So, the target in that area would be non-denominational. So, we reach out to everybody but the real target now is mainly from 25 to 40 years. I discovered that the age range is 25 to 45 and those in the 45 range don’t really need it, they are my friends.The reason why I said this is because some of them believe that nothing can change about them. Then those around 50 and above are just my cheerleaders, some of their children are out of school. But for those who are 25 years to under-40, some of them are not married, just got married or those ones are just fresh. You can still say some things that you can catch up with. It’s so easy for them to retrace their steps and all the mistakes that they have made. So, those are the target audience. We go to churches and mosques and if the Ifa worshippers have a center, make it open then we will go there. We have different curricula for these people. There was a day we went to NASFAT, Ebute Meta. The guy that invited me was shocked that I picked a verse in the Quran and in that verse Prophet Mohammed said when you marry, the woman has every right to choose either her father’s name or the husband’s name to carry. They knew and when they discovered that I knew also, they were surprised. I cover every area. I know some parts of Odu Ifa that speak about parenting, that speak about patience. So, in case they invite me, I know what to do. I won’t go to meet Ifa people and be quoting Bible or go to NASFAT and be quoting Bible. If I have to quote any Bible in NASFAT, it would be Genesis where God spoke to Abraham. Some of those verses, you can find in the Quran.

Talking about your targets a lot of them are into drugs and other vices. Do you look at all this in your curriculum?

Yes. The fear of the future is mainly the reason why a lot of them go into vices. They came out of school and look around, see what the leaders are doing them and they also have their gadgets too. So, they just decide to let me live my life anyhow. We create hope for them and this is how we do it. We have a curriculum for teenagers. I also have a certification for Generation Z from Atlanta, USA.

We did a lot of research before they gave us that certificate. I focused on West Africa, South Africa inclusive. So, what we do is present the future to them. When they see the future and we arm them with the necessary curriculum content to guide them. What happens to someone who is already embedded in drugs, and all manners of activities? That is not my area but I have colleagues who deal with them on how to bring these guys back to normal. There are therapists in that area. We have 6 different assessments for pre-marital counseling. We don’t ask direct questions but they will fill in innocently, then we review them and then call them for a meeting.

How would rate feedback?

We have not been encouraged at all. Almost zero encouragement. My coach advised me not to get deterred and not to make it free. Maybe a 30-minute course, a webinar. But where you give them a curriculum, it should be paid for. Keep pushing, and keep gathering till you get your target audience. That is why we have a free WhatsApp group with fathers sharing experiences or if you do not want to share openly you can reach out to me. I wasn’t like this at the early stage of my marriage. The belief system is that men must not cry and must not share emotions. As a man you must be strong-willed, you must not beg your wife even if you did anything wrong.

Don’t look feeble to your wife. Those things had eaten deep into our lives and they had rocked the boat of some families. Even if you know that you are lacking in one area, instead of you to open up to people or your wife, what do you think I can do? They fight in silence and die in silence. Most times, what they are fighting is how to satisfy the home front. Up till tomorrow, some men still believe that they don’t need it. When some couples don’t have children, pastors would say women looking for the fruit of the womb to come out, not men. I have never seen any program for men looking for the fruit of the womb. The challenges are real. The first five years of my marriage were turbulent. Turbulent in the sense that I didn’t beat my wife, shout at my wife, or beat my children, but I was almost living a reckless life. I had a girlfriend then, and then I would always lie to my wife. I left banking on April 25, 2005, and moved to a financial brokerage. I was managing a client’s account in the bank and joined him. I was allowed to freelance and the money was coming and I kept using excuses. But my wife did not fight or doubt me. A father sent this to me after following the episodes of fatherhood struggles and I am sharing this with his permission”: Sir, God bless you for all you do, I want to share my experience with you about the fatherhood struggle. It is real. I have always dreamt of becoming a father, but I didn’t realize just how challenging and tasking it would be.

I began this journey after my marriage, we had two kids. As a new dad, I struggled to balance my responsibilities at home. I often found myself feeling overwhelmed and exhausted, and I struggled to find time to spend with my family.

One of the biggest challenges I faced was the lack of support I received from my partner.

I felt I was shouldering the majority of the parenting responsibilities, and I strived to get my partner to understand the emotional toll it was taking on me as I no longer even concentrate on my office responsibility. Nonetheless these struggles, I determined to be the best father I could be.

I made an effort to be more present with my family and had to prioritize my needs. I also sought out support from other dads in similar situations and necessary professional reinforcement and found comfort in knowing that I was not alone in the fatherhood struggles. Part of the success of the support I sought was to find cultural alignment with my wife and we both subsequently began to forge a concrete and cohesive family lifestyle to neutralize our years of acrimony. This is my testimony. Please continue to talk to fathers. We are suffering in silence…” Regardless of the struggles and challenges we face as fathers in fatherhood, nature has blessed us with so many resource materials both in person and mental to provide the needed succour.

Tell us about your background. How would you describe your growing up?

I studied accountancy. I was a banker before I moved on to other things. My father was from Ibadan while my mother is from Ife, so I had my experiences in those two major cities. And I belonged to a stark polygamous family. My dad died in 2004 with close to 25 children. My childhood was very turbulent. Perhaps that is why the Lord gave me this assignment of parenting. While I was growing up, I didn’t have the normal parental care so to say. My mum was a teacher and my dad was a police officer. And we lived in an environment whereby my mum didn’t have any final say concerning my life. It was either my dad, uncle or some people around me. There were a lot of things I knew I was endowed with while growing up but there was no proper mentoring. No father figure. My dad was not always around but my uncle was always around. My uncle that was around was not interested in discipline but he was always interested in punishing any wrongdoing. He was always happy to hear a report of wrongdoing. I don’t know why he derived joy in beating. That was the only thing he could do. For five years, my dad terrorized me. I had no voice of my own. My mind was barren. It was when I got to the polytechnic that I knew the bad job my dad did. Ordinarily I couldn’t hear my voice even in the midst of my colleagues. I was not bold enough to speak in public because of the way my dad treated me at home. When people were discussing topics like football or politics which I knew very well, I would be quiet. When you talk about discipline, discipline is not beating. It is teaching the child so that as the child grows, he would learn by himself to do the right things. When a child steals, stealing is just the outcome. What led the child to do that, you have to address that. A lot of things you must know. You know why we beat in this part of the world? It is because we are the ones the whole world will blame if a child turns out bad, so that’s why we take it personally forgetting that it is about the child and not you. So we need to learn to be calm and have inner peace so that we put the child through. And people are so quick to quote the Bible. Spare the child and spoil the rod. I don’t like it, that’s why I don cram it. They forget that King Solomon that said that didn’t start from “beat your child”. When you look at proverbs 1 – 10, he said “My son when sinners entice thee consent thou not.” Rod of correction Solomon talked about means teaching. The way Bishop Ajayi Crowther translated it is why people think that way.