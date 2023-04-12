Musk announces ‘final date’ for removing free Twitter verification

Twitter Chief Executive, Elon Musk has announced the date for the removal of all free verification on Twitter accounts.

According to Musk, all Twitter accounts verified for free before he took over the company would have their verification badge removed by April 20, 2023.

The CEO announced this in a terse tweet, saying: “Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20.”

Recall, Twitter had announced April 1, 2023, as the date it would begin the removal of all legacy blue checks

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the company stated in March via a tweet that was accompanied by links to subscribe to the premium program.

With its removal, all verified accounts before Elon Musk took over the company will lose their verification badge and will be required to pay for Twitter Blue before they can get verified again.