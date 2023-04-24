Music concert for Olusoji’s professorial chair

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Nigeria’s multiple award-winning Professor of Musicology and Composition, Dr. Olusoji Stephen Olu-Ibukun of the University of Lagos, Nigeria, on April 20, 2023, hosted music enthusiasts, the academia and the general public at the Creative Arts Auditorium of the university.

The auspicious occasion tagged: “An Afternoon of Selected Works of Professor Olusoji, Stephen Olu-Ibukun” featured a rendezvous of superb music performances by the master composer, guest artistes and star- students of the Music Unit who thrilled the jubilant audience with contemporary compositions, solos, chorals, orchestral, and Negro spirituals.

While speaking on the motivation for the epochal event, Professor Olusoji said: “The concert was staged to mark my attainment to the full Professorial chair in music and to showcase some of my creative works over the years, aside from academic publications, and to pay tributes to the founders of the UNILAG Music School, Professors Laz Ekwueme, Akin Euba, Ayo Bankole, Anthony Mereni, Lo-Bamijoko, Ngozi Chinwa, Richard Bucknor, Dr. Aladja Browne and others.”

Dignitaries that graced the historic musical concert include the President, Nigerian Academy of Letters, Prof. Duro Oni; Director, Institute of African Studies, Prof. Muyiwa Falaye; HoD, Creative Arts, UNILAG, Prof. Osita Ezenwanebe; HoD, Music, University of Ibadan, Dr. Ade Ogunsanya; Head, Department of Theater Arts and Music, LASU, Dr. Isaac Ajenifuja; Sub-Dean, Arts, UNILAG, Dr. Sheyi Kehinde; Wife of the celebrant, Mrs.Beatrice Olusoji; Former Director, Entrepreneurial Center, UNILAG, Prof. Osinubi; The Concert Compere, Dr. Tunji Sotimirin; Former HoD, Creative Arts, Babcock University, Prof. Young Sook Onyuike; Rev.Nath Akintobi, the General overseer, Christ Foundation Church; Rev. Nath Akintobi and members of the Association of Nigerian Musicologists.

The afternoon of songs lived to its billing as it was all about panoramic musical performances devoid of dull moments and boring speeches. The star-studded event had the audience entertained with titles such as: “Wonderful, Excellent is Your Name” (with choir, solo and trumpet led by Titi David), “Oyigiyigi” (a combination of Yoruba drum rhythms for the Foundation Choir).

Other renditions were “Atilogwu”(excerpts from”Nigerian Dances for piano”, adapted for B flat Clarinet and performed by Seun Olutade and Ochuko Miguel), “Wa-zo-bia” (with Temitope Obalade on Saxophone and Onyenze Chuka on Piano), “Ethnomusicology Tiwan Tiwan” (Violin, Iya Ilu Talking Drum, Voice and Piano with Awonuga Babatunde, Aajede Ayanlete, Femi Adeniran and Amos Tanigbola), “Amazing Grace” (Christian hymn arranged for Trumpet Solo & Orchestra),

There was also “The Lord is Good” (Contemporary gospel style with members of the Creative Arts Department, audience sing along with special appearance by Dr. Adeolu Ogunsanya) and “Nike, Nike”, a dance tune by E. E. Arinze arranged for the Concert Band Orchestra.

The scintillating performances were drawn across genres, including traditional folklores, classical music, highlife, orchestral and Fuji music. There were also dramatized renditions of works like “Melorhythmic Nigeriana” with motifs based on Ayinde Barrister’s drum rhythms, “Orin Osupa”, “Tente” and “Ere Lao Fomo Ayo Se” excerpted from Prof. Olusoji’s “Ere Osupa”: “Scenes from the Village Square” with enthralling soprano solo by Jennifer Maduka, accompanied by Seun Jacobs. The session also featured Female Choir, Male Duets: A Friendly Smile, and Medley of Negro Spirituals by Prof. Albert Oikelome.

Dr. Olusoji Stephen Olu-Ibukun, Professor of Musicology and Composition at the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos, Akoka, is a consummate musicologist and educator with over 60 publications contributed to reputable international journals. He has also served as an External Examiner at the University of Liverpool, University of Pretoria, South Africa and many universities in Nigeria as well as a reviewer for Oxford Bibliographies, Oxford University Press, USA.