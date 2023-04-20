Murder of Onyeka Ibe: Court remands dismissed police inspector in prison

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—DISMISSED Police Inspector, Mr Ubi Ebri, who reportedly shot Mr Onyeka Ibeh to death at a checkpoint on Ugbolu-Illah Road, Asaba, Delta State, has been remanded in prison.

Ebri, who was dismissed from the police force on Tuesday, was arraigned at a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Asaba on a one-count charge of murder, in charge number CMA/135c/2023 brought by the Commissioner of Police.

According to the charge, Ebri had on April 5, 2023, “On Asaba-Ugbolu Road within the Asaba Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Ibeh Onyeka by shooting him with a gun and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Law Cap C21 Vol 1 Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The Chief Magistrate, C. I. Moeteke did not take the plea of the accused before he ordered his remand at the Ogwashi-Uku prison.

Adjourning the case to May 8, 2023, Magistrate Moeteke referred the casefile to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

The police prosecutor, Gillian Okwegbe had moved an-exparte motion for the remand of the accused at Ogwashi-Uku prison.

Okwegbe, who spoke to newsmen, said: “It is a case of murder, the court does not have jurisdiction to hear such offence. The court has remanded the suspect, so they are sending the casefile to the office of the DPP for legal advice.”