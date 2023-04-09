MultiChoice Nigeria brings back ‘Hallelujah’ channel for Easter celebration

By Ayo Onikoyi

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of the Hallelujah Channel, a religious pop-up channel aimed at catering to spiritual needs during the Easter season. The channel is currently airing on DStv Channel 197 and GOtv Channel 85 and will be available until April 16, 2023, to all DStv and GOtv subscribers.

The Hallelujah Channel provides viewers with a variety of inspiring programmes that offer uplifting, informative, and engaging content appealing to people of all faiths.

Mr. Tope Oshunkeye, the Head of Marketing for MultiChoice Nigeria, said that this Easter, the Hallelujah Channel features more Christian-themed programmes, including bible studies, prayer services, movies, documentaries, and sermons.

“We are excited to reopen the Hallelujah pop-up channel, which offers a new and inspiring perspective on the Easter celebration,” said Mr. Tope Oshunkeye. “We believe it will resonate with viewers across the country.”

The Hallelujah Channel features sermons from respected religious leaders, as well as special programming that explores the intersection of faith and everyday life. The channel will showcase programming from over 20 churches, such as Harvesters International Christian Center, Victor Adeyemi Ministries, The Elevation Church, Omega Power Ministries, House on the Rock, and Imisioluwa Owolabi, among others.

Viewers can access the new channels by downloading the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps to subscribe, upgrade, or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. They can also dial *288# to recharge. New customers can purchase a new GOtv decoder for N9500 and receive a 1-month free Max subscription.