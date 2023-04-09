Mr Fancy releases new song, Kojorawon

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising singer, Kokumo Oluwanifemi Samson a.k.a Mr Fancy has unveiled a new single titled “Kojorawon (KJRW)”.

Mr Fancy revealed that KJRW is already released on all digital platforms as you are reading this piece.

” We thank God the project is out successfully. We have been working on this since the beginning of this year. It is good to go worldwide”, Mr Fancy said.

Mr Fancy dropped the song under Fancybeats (@fancybeats_allday) Entertainment , the outfit he has been working with for the past three years.

It would be recalled that Mr Fancy came into the music industry years back with a duet song with talented singer, Bella Shmurda “Happy”.

Happy topped many music charts worldwide, as findings revealed .

Mr Fancy is currently working on his EP which will be released later this year.