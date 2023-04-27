Moses Bliss gifts two artistes, barber of nine years brand new cars

Internationally recognized Gospel music star, Minister Moses Bliss has donated three brand cars to his barber and two newly signed artistes under his record label, SPOTLITE.

The beneficiaries of the singer’s generosity are Ebuka, newly signed to SPOTLITE some months back; Doris Joseph, who was discovered six months ago from Bayelsa by Moses Bliss through his music challenge.

Also, KIint Cuts, an Abuja-based barber and hairstylist who has been under the mentorship of Moses Bliss and has been cutting his hair for nine years got a brand new car gift.

Moses Bliss’ gifts of brand new Honda and Lexus cars to the trio was one of his many ways of empowering young stars and rising entrepreneurs.

In a statement on Thursday, Moses Bliss’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the Gospel Minister is sold out to philanthropic gestures to lift rising youths.

“I am really proud of him, his commitment towards supporting younger generation and his investment in people. I encourage others to emulate him,” Olajengbesi added.