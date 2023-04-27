Monarch tasks Sanwo-Olu to intervene in murder of Salami by land grabbers

Sanwo-Olu

By Olayinka Ajayi



Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been urged to bring to book killers of Ishola Salami by Land Grabbers in Ajiran area of Lagos.

Speaking to newsmen, the Oba of Ajiran Land, Akintoye Tijani, who insisted that the governor has seen to act unconcerned about the nefarious activities of Land Grabbers across the State, further called on Lagos State Council of Traditional Rulers to speak out against the activities of land grabbers in their domains across Lagos State.

The Monarch represented by the President of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights ,CHSR, Alex Omotehinse called on relevant authorities; particularly the Lagos State Government to respond swiftly in curbing nefarious activities of land grabbers across the state.

He said: “The continued unlawful activities of land grabbers undermine the spirit and letters of the Lagos State Property Protection Law which prohibits forceful and illegal occupation of land legitimately acquired by citizens. With respect to the prevailing situation in Ojomu community Ajiran Land, Lagos State Government should protect legitimate authority of traditional institution in Ajiran land against further reckless insubordination as well intimidation and harassment by Ahmed Tajudeen led land grabbers.



“Lagos State Government and Nigeria Police should put an end forthwith to the harassment of authentic allottees and rightful land owners and confiscation of lands in Ojomu community and by extension Ajran land.



“Lagos State Government should investigate allegations of forgery of Deed of Assignment and other land related documents duly authorized and signed with the authority of Ojomu family as well as Lagos State Land Registry.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should give immediate directives to relevant agencies; particularly the Task Force on Land Grabbing with the view to putting an end to illegal activities of land grabbers in Ojomu community and other affected communities in Lagos State.



“Lagos State Police Command should investigate the incident that led to the murder of Sheriff Ishola Salami (a.k.a AGBOWORIN) on April 18, 2023 in the interest of justice and peace”.