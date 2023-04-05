Mohammed commends NASS for passage of Natcom Bill

By Fortune Eromosele

Dr. Baba Mohammed, a proponent of the Bill to establish the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, has commended the National Assembly for its passage into law.

A statement personally signed by Mohammed, appreciated the President, federal republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for providing the enabling environment.

It also saluted the foresight of the president of the senate Dr. Ahmad Lawan, the speaker of the House of Representatives rt. hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser retired major general Babagana Monguno and other critical stakeholders holders for believing in the ability of the commission.

The statement appreciated the steadfastness of the teeming Nigerian youth for their perseverance while waiting for due process towards the take off of the commission in full force to be accomplished.

Mohammed further called for restraint and calm on the part of the Nigerian youth believing firmly that there would be light at the end of the tunnel.