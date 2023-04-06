Modelling scout discovered me on street of Lagos-Okenna Taylor Madu

Okenna Taylor Madu is a young Nigerian who is making waves in the Nigerian entertainment and fashion industry. The Anambra born youngster is a model, actor and fashion entrepreneur.

Recounting how his modelling career started, Okenna said: ”I would say modelling chose me because it wasn’t a thing back then a person from my background would envision. Our parents wanted us to succeed via formal education. If you were not a doctor, lawyer or an engineer, they wouldn’t believe you could become successful. I was sent on an errand at the age of 17 walking through okeho street, Isolo Lagos. When a very light skinned man named Mr Oscar stopped and asked me if I was a model and i said no .He encouraged me to be a model and invited me for an audition right there.

I didn’t know what an audition was at the time, but I picked an interest in his personality. I attended the audition and it was nothing like I had ever seen before. There was an enormous number of people who attended this audition. When it was my turn, I did my thing and waited. So eventually, I was shortlisted for the MTN (shy guy commercial) as it was called at the time. We short the advert at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) back then. I played the role of an extra and my pay check was more money than I can even comprehend. The irony of it is who would have thought that moment at seventeen, I had come full circle. I am presently the face of MTN’S 5g Campaign.

The fashion entrepreneur who hails from Anambra also noted that his mentor, Lanre Dasilva Ajayi once told him that one must have a long term plan to succeed in the business of fashion.

“My biggest mentor and friend, Mrs Lanre Dasilva Ajayi once told me that fashion is for the long run , one must have a long term plan to see success .I have come to realize this is true in business. It has helped me in structuring my fashion business and other businesses I do”.

Counselling individuals who desire to venture into modelling and entrepreneurship, he said: “I would give the same advice my mentor gave me years ago, have a long-term plan for your career and business. What I have come to understand about that advice is that it enables one to move at one’s pace, knowing that patience is a virtue.It allows one to understand the demographic of one’s business. You learn, unlearn, re-learn. You also learn to trust solely in God always. Just keep at it, it will yield at the end”.