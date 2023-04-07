Mixed feelings as kidnapped Rivers APC lawyer regains freedom

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The lawyer to the All Progressives Congress, APC, allegedly kidnapped in Rivers State on Thursday has regained his freedom.

Dr. Godswill Dike, a lawyer, and member of APC was alleged to have gone to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the invitation to receive Certified True Copies of documents used in the conduct of the March 18th polls in the state and was reportedly kidnapped.

It was alleged that the abductors who were among the protesting supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, around the INEC office, also took all the documents the victim allegedly received from the electoral umpire for his party.

The APC in a press statement in Port Harcourt jointly signed by Darlington Nwauju, State Publicity Secretary, Rivers APC and Sogbeye C. Eli, Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council, had alleged that the act was carried out by members of PDP, who were insisting that their mandate must be protected.

However, confirming the release of the lawyer yesterday in Port Harcourt, the spokesman of the party, Darlington Nwauju, expressed mixed feelings over the development.

Nwauju thanked God for the safety of Godswill but regretted that all the documents the APC had obtained for its movement to seek redress in the tribunal over the just concluded elections could not be released.

He commended the media for the timely reports, adding that the efforts of the media facilitated the release of the victim.

He said: “Yes, he has been released. We are happy and we thank God. But all the documents in his possession could not be recovered. Their target was those documents. We will have to apply again to INEC frees CTC of the documents.”