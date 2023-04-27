Misconduct: PSC to set up Complaint Response Unit to discipline erring officers

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The chairman of the Police Service Commission and Inspector General of Police (rtd), Dr Solomon Arase on Thursday disclosed that the commission will set up a Complaint Response Unit separate from the existing Police Complaint Response Unit under the command of Force Headquarters.

Arase disclosed this during separate meetings with officials of a Civil Society Organisation, CLEEN Foundation, and the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, in Abuja.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, quoted Arase as saying, “A police force that does not connect with the public or respect human rights will find it difficult to succeed.

“We would do everything possible to improve on the services of the police.

“Indiscipline will no longer be tolerated in the police force; we are setting up a parallel Complaint Response Unit at the commission to police the police.”

In his remarks, the executive director, CLEEN Foundation, Gad Peter, said civil society groups were excited with the appointment of Dr Arase to head the PSC noting that they would support his mandate and his vision.

Mr Peter flayed the recurrence of police brutality and impunity and called on the PSC chairman to put an end to it.

While receiving the leadership of the NUJ, led by its national president, Ikeddy Isiguzo, the PSC Arase said the nation was going through a transformation in all sectors with worldwide security challenges which he said had imposed an additional burden on the nation to cope with rising criminality and divisive forces.

He said, “This required the synergy of all stakeholders to enable the nation to navigate through these trying times effectively adding, ‘I count on your support”

National president of the NUJ, Isiguzo, in his remarks, requested a forum for journalists and the police to interact and understand one another better as both parties work in the interest of national development.