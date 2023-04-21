Military battle ready for threat against May 29 handover —DHQ

*Troops eliminate 53 terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, arrest 269 collaborators, logistics suppliers

By Kingsley Omonobi

THE Defence headquarters, yesterday, said it was prepared to tackle the threat of attacks during May 29, handover ceremonies.

It also said troops fighting to rid the country of criminal elements in several theatres of operation eliminated 53 terrorists, bandits and kidnappers while 269 terrorist collaborators, oil thieves and criminal herdsmen were arrested within the last fortnight.

DHQ also disclosed that more than 125 persons abducted by criminal elements in different parts of the country were rescued from their abductors by troops after fighting raids on their hideouts and enclaves.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, who briefed newsmen in Anuja, urged Nigerians who were getting apprehensive over intelligence reports from states in the North showing that terrorists and bandits were planning to unleash attacks on citizens during and after May 29, handover cereminies, not to panic as the armed forces would deal with any such plan at the right time.

He said: “As for internal security, the Nigerian Police are the first responders. We provide support when called upon.

“Such threats were issued before elections but elections have come and gone and we ensured elections held in every part of the country. There was also a perceived threat and foreigners were apprehensive but we handled the situation.

“This will not be an exception. The armed forces and intelligence agencies are working round the clock to nip any criminal plan. There is no cause for alarm. Everything is under control. Criminals are being arrested everyday, arms and ammunution are being recovered and arrests are being made, all to contain these criminals.”

Troops eliminate 53 terrorists, bandits, kidnappers

He disclosed that troops fighting economic sabotage discovered and destroyed 46 illegal oil refining sites, 241 storage tanks, 295 cooking ovens, 29 wooden boats and 38 dugout pits.

He said: “In the North East, troops neutralised 24 terrorists, arrested 40 terrorists logistics suppliers including one female, four terrorists informant, and rescued 206 civilians, while a total of 501 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists and their families comprising of 60 adult males, 176 adult females and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

“Troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two AK49 rifle, one AK56 rifle, one GPMG, one RPG tube, one PK MG, two RPG bombs, 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 77 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 rounds of 7.62mm 29mm special, 16 rounds of 7.62mm ball metal links ammo, 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 243 round of 7.62mm, 54mm special ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56mm 45mm special, 16 AK47 magazines, seven dane guns and the sum of N103,505 as well as other sundry items.

“All arrested Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists, terrorist logistics suppliers, were being handed over to the relevant authority for further action. While the surrendered Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists and members of their families were profiled for further action. The rescued civilians were given medical attention before being handed over to relevant authorities for further action.

.”The air component of Operations Hadin Kai on April 9, 2023, conducted air recce operation over Konduga, Gargash, Gulumba Gana, Sabil Huda, Njimia and Sambisa South general area. Terrorists were seen running to take cover at nearby vegetation.

“Following the outcome of the recce, these locations were engaged with rockets and bombs. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures and logistics destroyed in the air strikes.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke on April 7, responded to terrorist activities at Mgbam village in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, but the terrorist fled on sighting the troops.

“Troops, however, exploited the general area and rescued 30 injured civilians. Troops also raided a suspected terrorists hideout on April 13, 2023, at Karman village in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of the same state and made contact with the terrorists following a fire fight, troops arrested a suspect terrorist leaders and recovered one dane gun and two mobile phones among other items.”