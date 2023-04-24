Militant group, Delta Strike Force, again blows up Afiesere flow station

The National Petroleum Development Company, NPDC has been forced to switch off its Afiesere flow station. The development, according to sources, was a sequel to the bombing that took place on its wellheads over the weekend.

According to an impeccable source, who spoke on condition of anonymity with our correspondent on Monday, the Afiesere flow station lying on the OML30 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State was vandalised by the Delta Strike Force, a group agitating for the surveillance security contract award.

The group had severally threatened to cause havoc on the pipelines lying OML 30 and 34 corridors, if the Federal Government through the NNPC and NPDC refuse to yield to its demands of withdrawing the contract earlier, awarded to Zane Energy, a company allegedly owned by Jimmy Omo-Agege and award same to ex-militants of Urhobo extraction.

The group’s demands include an end to gas flaring in the state, fixing of East-West Road for easy passage by commuters, bring the Delta Steel Company, Aladja into the stream to engage the youths in the state favourably.

The group has accused the duo of Mel Kyari of NNPCL and Mohammad Ali Zarah of “questionable activities and conspiracy to undermine the resolve of the ex-militants of Urhobo and Isoko extractions.”

Our source said there’s silence of the graveyard at the Afiesere operational site of the company as the security department has given a stern warning to its agents to be on red alert.

However, the spokesperson of the militant group, General Sylva ‘Masskiller’, has vowed that his group would “sustain their operational tempo of destruction on the pipelines until the FG deems it good to accede to their demands.”

The current development is one in a series of serious attempts made by the militia group, which earlier in the year issued a 7-day ultimatum to the FG, which was later called off after notable personalities including the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Major Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), the Urhobo Traditional rulers intervened.

The group alleged that all promises made by the FG through the NNPCL and NPDC were jettisoned for no just cause a reason, which they say accounted for their actions.