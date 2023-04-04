Middle aged man killed by unknown assailants in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — A middle aged man, simply identified as Ajagbe was killed by suspected cultists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital in the late hours of Monday.

The middle-aged man, said to be a staunch Islamic faithful, was attacked by his assailants in Atundaolu- Irona area of the city on Monday evening.

The man, addressed as Alfa by friends and folks, was said to have been attacked while heading home passing through the area.

It was gathered that, the suspected cultists shot at the man and when they realised the bullets were not having effect on him, they broke his skull will a big stone.

A source close to the area who also knew the deceased said he was known to be a gentleman who cannot hurt a fly.

The stance of the source, who claimed that a man popularly known as Obo was killed a day before the incident at the post office/old garage area of the town suggested that the killing was a reprisal attack by the cult group.

The source said, ” Alfa was returning home around 6:30 to 7pm p.m to break his fast when he was waylaid and attacked by the persons believed to be cultists in Atundaolu area , very close to a brothel in Irona street.

“He was a perfect gentle and easy going person who doesn’t foment trouble. Everyone was wondering why such attack was visited on him.

“The man was buried this morning (Tuesday) but I couldn’t attend the burial because of the familiarity and his person to me”.

When contracted on the killings, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday promised to get back to our Correspondent on the matter.