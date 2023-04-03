Micheal Ojeyemi: International model making Nigeria proud

US-based Nigerian model, Micheal Ojeyemi popularly known as HesMicheal on Instagram has been one of the revelations of the international modelling circle, which is why his life would interest anyone.

He is a Nigerian and also doing well in the fashion and modelling business in the United States of America, where he had relocated to, for the fulfillment of his purpose in life.

Michael has a mindset of “getting out your live on what you decide to put more efforts”.

Ever since he was a little kid, he has always want to be a fashion model, fashion modeling is his first priority and he really took it serious.

At an early age, Micheal Ojeyemi understood time and season, and, was bold and courageous enough to age of 19, leave his comfort zone in Nigeria and relocated to the US to chase his modelling dream his distinctive sense of style, which has won the respect of many people around him, is clear evidence of his love for fashion.

Micheal Ojeyemi has emerged as a role model for those who are willing to pursue their careers in fashion modeling both Nigeria and Abroad.

All his followers and friends on social media like his sense of fashion and also one of his ultimate goals is to become a well-known fashion model, with a large following of fans and celebrities. He believes that this will not only help his career but also give him a platform to inspire others who want to pursue a career in fashion.

Michael knows so well that fashion is a universal language that brings people together, and he wants to use fame to promote inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry as his committed to using his platform to advocate for social issues that are important to him, such as racial justice and equality.

Back home in Nigeria, Micheal Ojeyemi knew he would be a victim of the bleak future offering little or no opportunities; which many Nigerian youths are decrying today. Determined to preserve the seed in him, he moved at the right time and study the social media, with readiness to pay the price for the top he had always dreamed of.

His pleasure to work with anyone because of his laid-back attitude and cheerful demeanor, and his enthusiasm for the profession is contagious.