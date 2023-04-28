Messi reveals his biggest trait as a footballer

The PSG star recently won the World Cup with the Argentine national team in Qatar, capping off a career filled with every possible trophy there is to win in football.

The 35-year-old was recently asked to describe his best trait in an interview with Bolavip Argentina.

The former Barcelona captain was quoted as saying, via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter:

“My best trait? I don’t know, but I think it is always trying, I put something in my head and I don’t stop until I can achieve it.”

Messi is being described as arguably the greatest footballer to play the football game.