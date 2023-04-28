Messi reveals his biggest trait as a footballer

The PSG star recently won the World Cup with the Argentine national team in Qatar, capping off a career filled with every possible trophy there is to win in football.
The 35-year-old was recently asked to describe his best trait in an interview with Bolavip Argentina.
The former Barcelona captain was quoted as saying, via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter:
“My best trait? I don’t know, but I think it is always trying, I put something in my head and I don’t stop until I can achieve it.”
Messi is being described as arguably the greatest footballer to play the football game.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.