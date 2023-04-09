Messi overtakes Ronaldo as highest goalscorer in European club football

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi has surpassed Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s record as the highest goalscorer in European club football.

The Argentine star netted in the 26th minute of the encounter to give the Parisians the lead.

This was the Argentine’s 702nd club goal in Europe and he is now the leading goalscorer in European club football, going past his long-time rival Ronaldo’s tally of 701 goals.

The PSG talisman has reached the mark in 105 fewer games than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

The 35-year-old scored 672 goals in 778 games during his spell at Barcelona.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has now netted 30 goals for PSG, having played 68 games, including the Nice game.