Mercy Chinwo Sets To Release New Album “ELEVATED”

Popular Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Mercy Nnenda Chinwo, popularly known as Mercy Chinwo, has announced the release date for her new EP titled “Elevated”. The album will be released on April 14, 2023. This comes just a few days after she released her lead single “Confidence” on March 23, 2023 from the upcoming “Elevated” EP.

Prior to her return with Confidence, Mercy Chinwo captivated the hearts and souls of listeners in the song that assures a renewed hope in God, Tobechukwu, which also happens to be a track in Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Live album, which was released in February 2023 and available for download on Gospeljingle.com.

For those who do not understand what an EP is. EP stands for ‘Extended Play,’ meaning a recording that is longer than a single but shorter than an album. They usually last less than 30 minutes and include two to five songs. Mercy Chinwo has decided to release an EP in the case of “Elevated” in order to give her fans a preview of what’s to come.

Mercy Chinwo’s win in the Nigerian Idol season 2 competition in 2012 propelled her into the limelight.

Mercy Chinwo released her debut single “Testimony” in 2015, after winning Nigerian Idol. She went on to release other hit singles such as “Excess Love,” “Omeka Nnaya,” “Na You Dey Reign,” “Chinedum,” and “Obinasom,” among others.

Her soulful voice, clear Christian Message, and stirring lyrics that motivate and uplift her listeners define Mercy Chinwo’s music. She has received numerous awards for her contributions to gospel music in Nigeria and elsewhere. Her songs are sung in a variety of Nigerian languages in addition to English. She continues to be one of Nigeria’s most well-known gospel singers and spreads a message of hope through her music.

Mercy Chinwo’s new album extended play, “Elevated,” is a collection of songs that highlights both her distinctive vocal style and her unwavering dedication to using music to spread the messages of love, hope, and faith. It’s no surprise that her fans have been looking forward to the release of this new project.

Announcing the release of “Elevated”, Mercy Chinwo wrote on on her verified Instagram account some days ago saying, “Welcome to April💃😅 Our month of Elevation🙌 🔼 I declare that you’ll never see shame this month and beyond for you have been elevated forever🙏 You can Pre-order Our EP ‘ELEVATED’ using the Link in my bio👆👆 Do well to share the news 😀 ELEVATED EP💃🙏 Out on the 14th of April💃”

Mercy Chinwo’s “Elevated” EP demonstrates her talent and commitment to spreading the gospel through music. With its powerful lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, this project is sure to touch the hearts and minds of listeners all over the world.

Six songs total—Imela, Yesterday Today Forever, Hollow, Wonder, Lifter, and Confidence—are included on the album.

Mercy Chinwo was featured in a couple of songs. The features in 2022 includes Beyond Me by Yadah where she was featured alongside Prospa Ochimana & Chris Morgan, With God All Things Are Possible where she was featured by Rev. Sam Oye alongside Transformer Worship Team, Good Father by Chris Morgan, Taking Care by Moses Bliss, Come & See by Joe Praize amongst others.

Two albums and one EP have been released by Mercy Chinwo so far in her musical career.

Here is a quick synopsis of each music:

2018 saw the release of “The Cross My Gaze,” Mercy Chinwo’s debut album on the EeZee Conceptz label. It features 16 tracks, including hit singles like, Regular, Rest, With All My Heart, Inhedinma, Correct, Imenem, Omekannaya, Igwe, Receive It, My Responsibility, Omotalk Skit, I Am, Excess Love, Intro, Bor Ekom, and Incredible God.

“Satisfied,” the second album by Mercy Chinwo, was released in 2020. It features 15 tracks which are, Excess Love [Remix], Onememma, Chinedum, No More Pain, Onye, Baby Song, Kosi, Akamdinelu, Tasted Of Your Power, Na You Dey Reign, Udeme, Sure Thing, Oh Jesus, Obinasom, and Strong Tower.

On April 14, 2023, Mercy Chinwo will release her most recent project, the “Elevated” EP. There are six tracks on it. The EP is a collection of soulful and spirit-filled songs that inspire and uplift listeners, and it has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

