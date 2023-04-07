Memmuchi set for ‘Money and Power’

Fast rising Afrobeats act, Memmuchi is set to take the music scene by storm with the release of her new song “Money and Power” on April 14, 2023.

Born Chinemerem Nkwazema, the Nigerian/Finnish citizen is touted by music pundits to be one of the rare breeds to watch out for in Afrobeats.

With slick vocals, intentional storytelling, effortless artistry and captivating stage presence, Memmuchi connects with audiences across various continents.

At her ‘Money and Power’ listening session held in Gauteng, South Africa few weeks ago, the self-acclaimed ‘Queen of Afro Zanga’ revealed her love for music started at a tender age.





Memmuchi pointed out that her family knew she had a fair chance of flourishing in the entertainment industry, but however, encouraged her to prioritize her studies, which she did.