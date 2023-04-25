MDCAN to Tinubu: Embark on needed reforms in healthcare

By Chioma Obinna

MEDICAL and specialist doctors, under the auspices of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, yesterday, urged the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, to pay attention to the needed reforms in the country’s healthcare delivery system.

In a statement by its President and Secretary General, Dr. Victor Makanjuola and Dr. Yemi Raji, respectively, the doctors highlighted the current health system challenges to include big funding gaps, infrastructure deficits and a demoralised workforce.

They stressed that urgent attention from the new administration would be required for any meaningful hope of redemption.

The statement reads: “Committed operationalisation of the existing health-related laws such as the National Health Act 2014 and the recently enacted National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, Act 2022 has the potential to significantly close the existing funding gaps needed for expanding access to care by the majority of Nigerians under the attainment of the lofty goal of Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

“We look forward with an unwavering hope that your tenure will usher in an era of exponential growth and development for Nigeria.

“We wish to assure you of our associations’ availability for constructive and patriotic engagement with your administration over most of Nigeria’s health system challenges.

“We look forward to working with your government and other groups with similar goals towards transforming our health sector into a model for other countries to copy.”