May 29: Tinubu makes 13 appointments into Presidential Inauguration C’ttee

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has announced a 13-man Presidential Inauguration committee comprising of eminent Nigerians to plan a week-long presidential inauguration event that will usher him and his VP-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima in as the President and Vice-President of the country.

Tinubu, in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced a former Senator representing Borno North and current National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Abubakar Kyari as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the Committee.

The Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Stella Okotete will serve as the head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring, while Mr Makinde Araoye, an ex-APC governorship aspirant from Ekiti State will serve as the Director of venue, parades and swearing-in for the week-long event.

The APC Presidential Campaign Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga will serve as Head of Media and Publicity, while the Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health and current National Women Leader of the APC, Dr Betta Edu will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

A younger brother of late Nigeria’s President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua will act as the head of Security and Ceremonial parade for the inauguration with Mrs Zainab Buba Marwa, will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night for the committee.

Other members of the committee are Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Dr. Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

Recall that the President-elect, Tinubu had initially forwarded the names of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Edun to Boss Mustapha to be included as his representatives in the Transition Committee.

Tinubu is expected to be inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023.