April 4, 2023

May 29: Kaduna Govt announces transition committee

 By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Kaduna State Government has announced a 65-person  Transition Committee which will prepare the roadmap for the implementation of the SUSTAIN manifesto of the incoming administration.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House issued on Tuesday, disclosed that the committee  comprises  nominees of the outgoing Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration and Senator Uba Sani, the Governor-elect.

‘’The Transition Committee will be chaired by Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, who was chairman of the Transition Committee in 2015 and vice-chairman in 2019.

‘’Nuhu Isyaku Buzun, the Permanent Secretary Cabinet and  Political Affairs, will serve as secretary to the Committee, which will soon be inaugurated,’’ the statement added.

The statement  which has which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, explained that the incoming   Senator Uba Sani SUSTAIN manifesto  is  at the core  governance agenda of the next administration.

According to the statement, the SUSTAIN manifesto will  ‘’continue the progress recorded in the state since 2015,’’ adding that ‘’the committee will also arrange the ceremonies to usher in the new government.’’

