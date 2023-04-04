May 29: Interim govt not an option — Issa Aremu

Issa Aremu,

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Director-General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Ilorin, Issa Aremu, has warned those pushing for an interim government as against swearing-in the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressive Congress, APC, that it is not an option.

Reacting to recent statement by the Department of State Services, DSS, that it has uncovered plans by some unnamed individuals plotting “for an interim government” Aremu commended the Federal government for reaffirming the sanctity of May 29th peaceful democratic inauguration of newly elected Federal and state governments based on February 19th and March 18th polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Aremu who spoke on the sidelines of the Ramadan iftar lecture in Ilorin, observed that anything short of the historic transition process as recently reiterated by the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, PTC, and Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, would be “illegal, undemocratic and destructive.

While commending millions of voters who exercised their democratic rights to vote during the February and March polls, despite the challenges of economic crises, the MINILS’ DG observed that after the polls, it was time “to demand for good and accountable governance not agonizing for “an illegal interim contraption.”

Recalling that Mr Afe Babalola SAN founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti, first muted the idea of an interim government last year, Aremu observed that “the age of the interim proponents was a problem as much as the age of an idea which is anti-democratic.

“I have said so before, the age of the proponents of an interim government is a problem as much as the same old idea which was a military legacy of dubious value.

“As far back as 1993, a Nigeria High court had proclaimed an interim government headed by Earnest Shonekan illegal, so those pushing for its belated resurrection suffer illegality withdrawal syndrome.”

Aremu who was also a two term Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC urged organized labour to offer leadership to civil society activists and make them appreciate “that there is no short cut to democracy.

“With seven Presidential election cycles and 24 years of uninterrupted process, Nigeria is largest democracy destination in Africa. There is a long walk to democracy including seeking redress through petitions tribunals not a care-taker interregnum not known to the constitution.”

Aremu was also the Director of Labour Directorate of Ashiwaju/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, urged “Nigerians to heed the call of the President-elect Ashiwaju Ahmed Tinubu for inclusive governance of renewed hope for Nigeria to consolidate on the legacy of President Muhammedu Buhari on national development.

“Elections are the means, the end is taking millions to prosperity out of poverty and that’s the task for all compatriots not just those elected.”