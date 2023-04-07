Marwa extends close of NDLEA recruitment portal by one week

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has approved the extension of the close of applications on the agency’s recruitment portal by another week.

He said this would enable applicants having challenges submitting their applications to take advantage of the additional days to complete the process.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, announced the extension.

Babafemi said the online application portal was opened on Sunday, March 12 and originally scheduled to close on Saturday, April 8.

The spokesman said with the one-week extension, the portal will remain open till midnight on Monday, April 17.

He added that this would enable applicants who are yet to complete their application process to do so while those interested but have yet to sign up would also take advantage of the extra days to fill out their application on the portal.