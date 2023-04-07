Mark @ 75: As Senate President, demonstrated intelligence, capacity, level-headedness, exceptional understanding — Lawan

David Mark

Salutes Senator David Mark @75

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described his predecessor, former Senate President, David Mark as one who demonstrated intelligence, capacity, level-headedness and exceptional understanding of his job as the number three citizen of the country.

The President of the Senate on Friday congratulated former Senate President, David Mark, as he marks his 75th birthday, just as he thanked God that the former Senate President that he marking the day in good health.

In a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said that David Mark as Senate President fully understood his roles and discharged them excellently.

He said, “I congratulate former Senate President David Mark on this joyous occasion of his 75th birthday.

“I join his family, friends and political associates to celebrate the former Senate President who discharged his responsibilities in his numerous leadership positions with distinction.

“Before becoming a Distinguished Senator, David Mark was outstanding in his military career during which he first showed his skills in public administration.

“Later as Senate President, David Mark again demonstrated intelligence, capacity, level-headedness and exceptional understanding of his job.

“Senator Mark’s enduring legacies in parliamentary leadership will continue to provide guidance to his successors.

“May God bless him with many more years in good health and happiness.”

The Senate President wished the Okpokpowulu K’Idoma a happy birthday.