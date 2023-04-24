Margaret, 39 seeks N10m for breast cancer treatment

File Photo: Breast examination

By Dickson Omobola

Margaret Onabe, a 39-year-old mother of one has called on well-meaning Nigerians, nongovernmental organisations, as well as the government to help her raise N10 million for the treatment of her Stage 3 breast cancer.

Margaret, who is a hairdresser, told Africa Health Report in Lagos recently that she was diagnosed in June 2022, and that lack of finance to properly treat it has pushed the cancer into stage 3.

She said doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) have assured her that this was the last stage for her proper treatment if she wants to live to train her 10 year old daughter.. “I am running against time. I do not want to die. I have gone through five courses of chemotherapy already, and I have many more to go through. “Each therapy costs N114, 000. I need urgent financial support since the cancer has already spread to the other breast. “I have used up all my savings and borrowed from friends and relatives to cover this, but I still need N10 million to treat the cancer,” she said tearfully.

If you are touched by the plight of Margaret please call +2348148947710 or send donations to this Bank Account: Margaret Onabe, Ecobank, Account No. 3453001582.