Marcelo Bielsa to become next Uruguay coach

Ex-Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly agreed to be the next coach of the Uruguay national team.

This would be his first return to management since being sacked by Leeds in 2022, he was a top candidate to become Everton manager after Frank Lampard’s sack in January.

However, he rejected the offer, saying the players on the Toffees team were too slow for his style of play.

The Argentine and the La Celeste are reportedly in the final stages of their discussions and are set to announce Bielsa in a couple of days, according to reports.

The conditions of their agreement will see a two-year contract that’ll see him boss the Ururgauyians until World Cup qualifiers in 2025.

This will be the third time he would be the coach of a national team following his stint in his home country, Argentina and Chile.