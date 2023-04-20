Many inmates in DSS custody ‘ve tested positive for tuberculosis, Kanu alleges

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that many inmates at the Department of State Services, DSS, headquarters in Abuja, have tested positive for tuberculosis.

Kanu who raised the alarm through his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, urged the Federal Government to alert the World Health Organization, WHO; and Red Cross Society, for intervention to avoid an epidemic of the disease.

Aloy who took to his Twitter handle after a visit to the IPOB Leader on Thursday said that he also observed that Kanu’s failing health needed urgent attention.

“I visited with #MNK today in the company of Prince Emma Kanu & one of his other Lawyers. Onyendu directed that I extend his profound condolences to Mrs Rachel Nwosu on the demise of her gallant husband.

“He disclosed that numerous detainees at the DSS have now tested positive for Tuberculosis.

“He hopes the Nigerian Government would alert the WHO & Red Cross to intervene before it becomes a pandemic inside the DSS.

“Onyendu’s poor health persists & he’s still not getting the required care.

“While I was with him, I observed his noticeable discomfort, malaise & general ill health. He salutes all who remain faithful & steadfast.”

Corroborating this in an interview, Kanu’s brother expressed deep worry over the sad development, wondering if it was a deliberate ploy to infest his brother with tuberculosis.

He called for urgent action to avert an epidemic of infectious disease.

Vanguard had reported that Kanu first raised the alarm of tuberculosis at the facility when he said that an inmate suffering from the disease was relocated close to his cell block.

The inmate according to him was arrested in Ohafia in September 2022 and transferred to the DSS facility.

It could not be confirmed by the DSS if the claims by Kanu were correct.