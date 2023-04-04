Man who removed 50 skulls from graves in Ogun community arrested

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Community leaders in Ipokia in Ipokia local government area of Ogun State have arrested a man, simply identified as Gbesemehan Dewanu Solomon, as one of those exhuming human skulls from graves in the town.

It would be recalled that Vanguard had few months ago reported that dead bodies could no longer rest in peace in the ancient town of Ipokia as unknown ritualists invaded the town to dig into graves for their skulls.

At the last count, residents of Ipokia said that over 50 human skulls have been removed from graves by the ritualists, who operated under the cover of darkness.

Without depending on the police and other security agents, the community leaders rose up in an effort to get the culprits arrested.

It was gathered that their efforts paid off on Monday night, when they arrested Solomon at an area called Idologun.

It was further learnt that the suspect was about exhuming a skull when he was nabbed by the residents.

He was reportedly apprehended with a skull in his bag and the tools he uses in digging out the dry heads.

Confirming the arrest of the ritualist, the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Olaniyan, said the suspect had been handed over to the police.

Oba Olaniyan appealed to the Ogun State Police command to do everything necessary to fish out the accomplices of Solomon and those buying the skulls from him, saying “we must get to the root of this matter and everybody involved must face the law, no matter who they are.”

The traditional ruler disclosed that human skulls were recovered from the man’s house when it was searched by the police.