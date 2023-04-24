Man United make first move to sign Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane (L) celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 5, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester United have finally approached Tottenham Hotspurs for Harry Kane as they seek to bolster their frontline ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a prolific replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo since his ungraceful exit from the club in October.

The Old Trafford side are, however, aware that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy could not be a tough nut in having the deal pull through, according to The Telegraph.

Kane has one year left on his Spurs contract and it is understood that he is unlikely to renew considering Tottenham’s ill-luck over the past seasons.

Over the weekend, the club suffered a 6-1 defeat to Newcastle which more than complicated their chances to qualify for the Champions League next season.