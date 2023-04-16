Man United bounce back to third after 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester United are back in third following their 2-nil win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

United managed to squeeze two goals beyond the masterclass of Forest’s goalkeeper Kaylor Navas.

Antony tapped in his first Premier League goal since October as the opener after 32 minutes of play, and Diogo Dalot also got his first PL goal for United.

The Red Devils will now move three points above Newcastle who suffered a devastating 3-0 loss away to Aston Villa on Saturday.

They have acquired now 59 points, one higher than all the points they achieved last campaign.

The Europa League quarter-final away to Sevilla on Thursday will be a tricky one as they are both tied 2-2.