Man United beat Brighton 7-6 on penalties, to face City in FA Cup final

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

After a goalless 120 minutes at Wembley, Manchester United came out victorious against Brighton 7-6 on penalties and will face district rivals City.

Seven rounds of penalties were played before Solly March went out of luck blazing it over the bar for the Seagulls.

Victor Lindelof put United into celebration and sent them to an FA Cup final.

The Red Devils could complete the domestic double if they defeat in-form Manchester City in June.

This would be the first-ever Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final.

After crashing out of the Europa League Quater Finals to Sevilla (lost 5-2 on aggregate), Erik ten Hag’s men will now focus on finishing top four in the league.

Brighton still have sights at Europe, sitting in eighth place ten points away from 4th place Man United but a point behind 7th place Liverpool.