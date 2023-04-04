Man strangles two-month-old pregnant girlfriend to death in Kano

Philibus Ibrahim (Left)

By Bashir Bello, Kano

A Twenty (20) year old man, identified as Philibus Ibrahim, has been arrested by the Police in Kano State for strangulating his two months old pregnant girlfriend, Theresa Yakubu to death.

It was gathered that Philibus strangulated Theresa to death after series of failed attempts to terminate the pregnancy the deceased was carrying for him.

The spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development in a statement said the suspect confessed to have committed the crime alongside with his friend, Gabriel Bila after they lured the deceased to the bush and used head tie to strangulate her to death.

According to SP Haruna, “On 28/03/2023 at about 1630hrs, a report was received that a lady was seen laying on the ground motionless by the roadside at Anadariya Village, Bebeji Local Government Area, along Kano-Jos Road, Kano State.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda raised and instructed a team of detectives led by SP Tanimu Wada, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bebeji Division to proceed to the scene. The team immediately rushed to the scene and moved the body to Tiga General Hospital where a medical Doctor confirmed her dead.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the identity of the deceased as Theresa Yakubu, ‘f’, 20 years old with a two-month-old pregnancy, of Anadariya Village, Bebeji LGA. It also led to the arrest of her boyfriend, one Philibus Ibrahim, ‘m’, 20 years old of Unguwar Korau Quarters, Tudun Wada LGA and his friend, one Gabriel Bila, ‘m’, 25 years old, of the same address. On investigation, Philibus confessed that he impregnated the girlfriend two months ago, and all efforts to abort the pregnancy proved abortive. He then conspired with his friend and took her to a bush, the friend held her hands and Philibus used her head tie and strangled her to death. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section for discreet investigation.

“Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation,” SP Haruna however stated.