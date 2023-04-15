Man City vs Leicester: Haaland bags another brace to equal Salah’s record

Manchester City’s goal machine, Erling Haaaland struck twice at odds with Leicester City, which makes him equal with Mohammed Salah for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign.

Erling Haaland could break Mo Salah’s 38-game Premier League goal record in their next encounter against table-toppers Arsenal.

The home win saw the Sky Blues prove their dominance with a 3-1 win over the Foxes.

John Stones rocked the first goal from outside the 36-yard box, and Haaland doubled their money from a spot-kick.

He ended his scoring in the 25th minute with a sublime finish.

Haaland has now scored a total of 47 goals in 40 games as Manchester City player this season — and it’s 32 goals in Premier League.

Former City man, Kelechi Iheancho came on from the bench and scored the sole goal for Leicester in the 25th minute.

Dean Smith’s men are dropping deeper into the relegation zone sitting in 19th with 25 points out of 31 games splayed.