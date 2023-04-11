Man City vs Bayern: It’s hard to sleep, says Tuchel

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted he finds it diffcult to sleep ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Man City.

The former Chelsea manager who replaced the sacked Julian Nagelsmann at league leaders Bayern in March, made this known in a chat with TribalFootball.



“I will try to go to bed early. I hope I will be able to sleep,” he said.



“The best preparation is sleep but sometimes it is hard to get that sleep when you’re thinking about things.



“This morning I woke up really early and I just decided to go to the training ground because I couldn’t get back to sleep. I just kept thinking about the match.”

“I don’t think I can learn much from other games I’ve played against Pep (Guardiola).



“It’s unique what Pep does. We’ll try to find solutions but we’ll need a complete performance to create problems for City.”



He added: “It is a major task in front of us. I was just outside [at Etihad Stadium] and that is the current gold standard for us.



“We want to live up to that but the team is entitled to be confident after our results and performances in the Champions League so far and we have to try to continue like that.



“Maybe we play in a role of slight underdog, which is not a problem. We’ll try to make the most of it. We need to be confident and on top of our game.”