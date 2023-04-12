Man bags 3 years for unlawful possession of pistol

A Jos Area Court on Wednesday sentenced one Timzing Marchap, to three years imprisonment for being in possession of an unlicensed locally made revolver pistol.

The judge, Thomas Ajitse, sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Ajitse, however, gave him an option to pay N100,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on Feb.15, the accused person was arrested at Kogin Nasa in Wase Local Government Area of the state with an unlicensed locally made revolver.

He said that the accused couldn’t give a satisfactorily explanation on why he was in possession of the unlicensed locally made revolver.

Gokwat added that during police investigation he confessed to have committed the offence.

The police prosecutor said the offence contravened the Fire Arms Act of Nigeria. (NAN)