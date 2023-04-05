MAN backs FG’s decision to halt N10/litre excise duty on beverages

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has applauded the federal government on its decision to halt the increase in excise duty on alcoholic, non-alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, yesterday, Director General, MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, also commended the government’s decision to allow the 2022 – 2024 Federal Government Sectoral Roadmap to run it’s full course.

Recall that in the 2021 Finance Act to fund the 2022 budget, an excise duty of N10 per litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages was introduced.

Ajayi-Kadir noted that the apprehension in the concerned sector necessitated a follow-up visit to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning by a delegation of MAN led by its President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, and the outcomes allayed the fears of MAN.

He stated: The association is gladdened by the assurances of the Minister that the 2023 Fiscal Policy Guidelines and the reconsideration of the Finance Act 2023 have been concluded and would be released immediately.

“In specific terms, she assured that the guidelines would not include the proposed increase in excise duty on Beer, Wines and Spirits, Tobacco and Non-Alcoholic Beverage in 2023, but rather allow the excise regime to run its full course from 2022 to 2024 as programmed in the Roadmap by the Federal Government in 2022.

“This comes as a huge relief to our members across the federation and will signpost the administration’s support for the sustenance of manufacturing in Nigeria on this score.

“Furthermore, MAN received the understanding of the government on the introduction of 0.5% Import surcharge, which is meant to fulfill Nigeria’s obligations to the continental agreement in the implementation of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, as well as the promised intervention on resolving the logjams in the interpretation of the Tin Plate, HS Code 7210. 12.00.00 with the Nigeria Customs Service.

“From the foregoing, the association views the Federal Government’s move as one that will encourage our members who are currently struggling with unprecedented low sales, forex squeeze, inadequate electricity supply and multiple taxes and levies from the three tiers of government.”

Upon the proposed introduction of the sugar tax, MAN had warned that a new tax imposed on carbonated drinks and others would be counter-productive and urged the government to devise other means of generating revenue rather than inadvertently stifling the productive sector which was already struggling.

The association contended that the policy’s projected revenue of N81 billion from 2021-2025 cannot be compared to the potential loss to government in other forms of taxes and revenue cut that it would entail.