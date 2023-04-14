‘Mama ThankGod and sons enterprise coming soon’, TG Omori joins Hakimi’s trend

Popular music video director, ThankGod Omori, popularly known as TG Omori has reacted to the divorce saga of PSG defender Achraf Hakimi.

Reports broke out on Friday that the World Cup semi-finalist had left his wife, Hiba Abouk who in the process of the divorce demanded more than half of the PSG star’s belongings.

Abouk later did they learn that the Moroccan had zero belongings and had put all his property, clothes, house, cars, jewelry, and so on under his mother’s name.

Even his €1 million monthly salary was deposited into his mother’s account, such that if he needed anything he’d ask his mother, Mrs. Fatima to purchase it for him.

Reacting to the report, Omori thanked Hakimi for what appeared an idea that will see him have an enterprise named ‘Mama ThankGod and Sons.’

He tweeted: “Thanks Hakimi for the update. Mama ThankGod and Sons enterprise coming soon.”