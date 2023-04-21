MALNUTRITION: Micronutrient Lab takes fight to Nutrition Summit

From left; Rachael Amadasun Micronutrient Laboratories Limited, MLL, Former Vice chancellor Abrose Ali University Epkoma, Professor Onimawo, Federal Ministry of Health Nigeria, Mr John Uruakpa, and Mrs Maryanne Okoye also from MLL a the 17th ECOWAS Nutrition Summit in Abuja recently.

By Chioma Obinna

In its quest to reduce malnutrition in Nigeria, Micronutrient Laboratories Ltd., MLL, producers of Cognito micronutrient instant powder has partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health and a host of other organisations on the 17th ECOWAS Nutrition Summit recently held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the marketing consultant for Micronutrient Laboratories Ltd, Mrs Maryanne Okoye said MILL’s indigenous product Cognito enriches and enhances the nutritional value of food as a tool to fight diseases caused by micronutrient deficiencies, especially in children less than five years.

Okoye said Cognito Instant MNP which ensures food is replenished with key essential vitamins and minerals. Is a blend of 15 vitamins and minerals that helps to prevent malnutrition in children.

She said: “it is the number one solution to eradicating malnutrition in children between the age group of 6-59 months. It is well known that cooking and food preservation reduces the nutritional quality of food, thereby making the food malnourished for consumption.

“We are poised to deliver the best in global micronutrient technology using 100 per cent local human capital with specific emphasis on science, engineering and technology graduates which is the bane of growth for any nation.”