Make yourselves available to be counted, Ereyitomi tells Constituents

Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has urged his Warri federal constituents to make themselves available and be counted during the upcoming 2023 census.

Ereyitomi who was also reelected at the February 25 General poll for second term to continue representing Warri federal constituency in the National Assembly, charged all resident in Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs to take it as utmost responsibility to be captured along side with their family members during the census exercise expected to commence from May 3 to May 5, 2023.



The Warri Federal lawmaker noted that population census is a great measure used by government to carry out development data and needs of the people, adding that participating is advantageous for the people of the area as it will enable him use the outcome to press on for more government attention and projects to the federal constituency.



According to Ereyitomi even though the National Population Commission, NPC, has assured of credible exercise, he’s also mobilizing his people across the three Warri LGAs to cooperate and support the exercise by participating during the capturing of household and families by the NPC team.



While charging Warri residents in the three LGAs to participate fully in the exercise, Chief Ereyitomi, added that the 2023 Census of Nigeria will be a detailed enumeration of the Nigerian population that will be the fifth National census in the country since independence, stressing that It will be the first National census to be held again since the 2006 census 17 years ago.



The Federal lawmaker stressed that Population is a critical factor in a nation’s efforts toward achieving sustainable development and that people will benefit the development process as well as the knowledge of the socioeconomic preparation required for adequate planning purposes.