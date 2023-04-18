Make release of Chibok schoolgirls priority, YAFC tells incoming administration

File

A non-governmental organisation, Youth Advocate for Change, YAFC, has expressed his displeasure about handling of the remaining 98 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped over nine years ago by Boko Haram, and appealed to the incoming administration to expedite action for their release.

In a statement by its Team Lead, Adeola Ogunlade, YAFC said that President Muhammadu Buhari came into power on the heels of tackling corruption, insecurity and, more importantly, promised to bring back Chibok girls.

He reminded President Buhari that he promised Nigerians and the world that the release of the Chibok girls was on his mind as he wakes up every day.

Ogunlade, though, commended the effort of the Federal Government for the safe return of some of the abducted girls but emphasised that the incoming government should “take decisive actions to rescue and reunite these innocent girls with to their parents.

“We called for the concerted effort of all military agencies and other relevant organisations to work together at getting the Chiboks girls back to their parents.”

He opined that the recent onslaught by the insurgency group, which led to the kidnapped of 10 school children in Kaduna was worrisome and must be death with decisively.

“The continue degeneration of the insurgency groups will continue to keep millions of children away from schools, especially in northern Nigeria,” he said.

Ogunlade further said that all hands must be on deck to make Nigeria safe, secure “for our children and generation yet unborn,” adding that education remains the pillar of development across the world.

He pointed out that according to UNICEF, “all children, no matter where they live or what their circumstances, have the right to quality education.

“In northeast Nigeria, at least 496 classrooms have been destroyed and 1,392 classrooms have been damaged but repairable.

“The education deprivation in northern Nigeria is driven by various factors, including economic barriers and socio-cultural norms and practices that discourage attendance in formal education, especially for girls.”

He charged every parent and people of goodwill all over the world to use whatever influence they have to ensure that Chibok girls as well as other children in captivity are released without any further delay.

He called for prayers as the new administration comes in, “so that the reign of terrorism will be a thing of the past in our country and across West Africa.”

In April 2014, over 200 students were kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

At least 98 of the 276 abducted school girls are reportedly still in captivity and abductions of students have lingered on since.