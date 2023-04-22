Mahrez’s hat trick sees Man City to FA Cup Final

Riyad Mahrez stole the show at Wembley in the FA Cup Semi-Final, delivering three goals on the day to breeze past Sheffield United 3-0.

The Algerian, who registered the first goal from a penalty just before the first half, scored again in the 61st minute, and sealed his hat trick in the 66th minute.

This is the first triple since 2020 when City rattled Burnley 5-0 in the English Premier League.

This was also the first hat trick to be completed at this stage of the FA Cup since 1958.

Mahrez’s side will face the victors between Manchester United or Brighton when they clash for glory on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has five goals in the competition raising his tally in all competitions to 15 and eight assists, playing 38 fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s men will shift their attention to the League after the comfortable win when they face Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Sitting at second, the Sky Blues are five points behind the Gunners with two games less than the table toppers.