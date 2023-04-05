Maden Healthcare Foundation, others organise medical outreach to mark World Health Day

Maden Healthcare Foundation alongside other partners have organised a medical outreach at Ovu in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State to mark the World Health day scheduled on the 7th of April, 2023.

Other partners involved are Ethiope East Local Government Council, the Departments of Community Medicine, Opthalmology, Dentistry and Pharmaceutical Services of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara; Fidson Pharmaceuticals, Annie Queen Maternity and Clinic, Gladcare Health and Research Foundation, Matilary Concept and others.

The medical outreach which was held on the 4th of April was spearheaded by Dr Ajirioghene Okwesa, a Registrar at the Department of Community Medicine, Delsuth, Oghara, following a community diagnosis she undertook while doing her rural health posting at the Ovu Primary Health Centre; where she discovered that the most common health challenges of the community included malaria and malnutrition.

Activities carried out during the course of the medical outreach include health talks on eye care, oral hygiene as well as healthy living, screening which included vital checks as well as laboratory investigations such as blood sugar tests, malaria parasite rapid tests, prostate cancer screening for men as well as tuberculosis screening and treatment of common ailments and certain chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Other activities include administration of drugs, eye screening with issuance of glasses, dental checks with scaling and polishing done where necessary, deworming of children, nutritional screening of under fives and distribution of sanitary pads which was done courtesy of Maden Healthcare Foundation, with over 150 inhabitants of the community including men, women and children of all ages benefiting.

Dr Ese Agbatutu of Maden Healthcare Foundation; Imene Edith, the Health Educator of Ethiope East local government area; Dr Ibibio Enemuwe, Consultant Public Health Physician of the Department of Community Medicine; Obi Matilda, Lead Nurse of the Department of Community Medicine and Dr Felicity Odo a resident doctor of the department of community medicine on their part said that the event was an opportunity, as community health workers, to help in their own way to improve the health situation of people in the community.

The Vice Chairman of Ethiope East local government council, Patience Ejoh who represented the Chairman of the council expressed her delight over how the medical outreach was conducted and applauded all partners for the laudable initiative as it would go a long way to ameliorate some of the health challenges witnessed in the area.

Some of the beneficiaries showered praises on the organizers as they pray for God’s blessings.