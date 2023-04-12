Lyfe on the Beach premiéres, treats Lagosians to unique experience

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Party enthusiasts in Lagos were recently treated to a day of 10-hour non-stop music and fun at the Moist Beach Club, Oniru, Victoria Island.

Graced by about a thousand youths, the premiere event dubbed ‘Lyfe on the Beach’ which held on Good Friday, was officially themed “Good Friday on the Beach”.

Host DJ of the event, DJ Scoophy, led a line up of other stellar DJs, thrilling the crowd to diverse music genres from EDM to house music, Afro beats and the current rave of Amapiano.

Speaking to Vanguard, the event host, Imoh Etim, said Lyfe on the Beach was borne out of a yearning to give Lagosians a unique beach party experience just as found in Ibiza, Zanzibar and other climes.

“Lagos is a beach destination and it is high time we saw it as one. The next edition of Lyfe on the Beach is expected to hold in May, and preparations are already in full swing,” Etim added.

The event was sponsored by payment platform, Merchro, and ticket and event platform, Ibloov.